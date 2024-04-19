Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.52. The company had a trading volume of 713,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.