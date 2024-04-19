Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,024 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of H World Group worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in H World Group by 3,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. Bank of America decreased their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.