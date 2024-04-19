Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $212,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 127,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,491. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

