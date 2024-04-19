First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 21,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,579. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.