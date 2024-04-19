Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $223,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,100. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

