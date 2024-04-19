OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $222,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FI stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.