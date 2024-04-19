Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,590. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

