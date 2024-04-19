Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,077 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 7.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. 428,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
