Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,380,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

