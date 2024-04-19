Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.82 and a 200-day moving average of $437.34. The company has a market capitalization of $412.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

