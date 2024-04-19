Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,378. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

