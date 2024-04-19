Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,118 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

