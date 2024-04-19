Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

