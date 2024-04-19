Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

COF stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

