StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CYCC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

CYCC stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

