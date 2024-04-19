T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.