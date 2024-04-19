The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $55,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

