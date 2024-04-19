Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,820 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

