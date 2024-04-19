Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

