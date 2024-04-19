Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

APH traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $111.83. 374,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

