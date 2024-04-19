Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.01 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.