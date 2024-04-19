Vista Outdoor (VSTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2024 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

3/28/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

VSTO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 501,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Get Vista Outdoor Inc alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.