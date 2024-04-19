Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 859 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 637,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 511.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 94,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

