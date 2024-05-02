Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,444 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 117,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,493,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,467. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.