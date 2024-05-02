McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LYB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 256,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

