Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $116,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,673. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

