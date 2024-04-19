Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. BlackRock MuniYield Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 63,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,942. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.