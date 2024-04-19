Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,650 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.24. The company had a trading volume of 288,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,239. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

