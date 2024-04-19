Xponance Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

