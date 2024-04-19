Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

