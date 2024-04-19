ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $561,391.40 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.