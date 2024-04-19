42-coin (42) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.12

42-coin (42) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $11.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $50,927.97 or 0.82519804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00126622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001510 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

