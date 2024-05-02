Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.