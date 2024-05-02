Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,493 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $237.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

