Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 218,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $76.24 and a 12-month high of $101.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

