Zhang Financial LLC Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYM traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $115.78. 722,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,848. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

