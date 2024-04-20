Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON AATG opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.94).

Get Albion Technology & Gen VCT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Moorhouse purchased 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £9,973.72 ($12,415.93). 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.