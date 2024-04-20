Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.