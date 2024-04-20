Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
