Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $20,882.84 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $20,882.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $18,860.71.

Lantheus stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

