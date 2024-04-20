Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 2499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.93 ($0.09).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

