Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

C traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 13,410,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

