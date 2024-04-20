Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 189,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 195,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

