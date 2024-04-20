QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Trading 2.3% Higher

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 62,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

QT Imaging Stock Up 10.8 %

QT Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, research, and development of automated breast imaging system for producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. It offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.