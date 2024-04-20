Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.88

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.00. Fanuc shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 208,605 shares trading hands.

Fanuc Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

