Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$10.77. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 3,109 shares.

Big Banc Split Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.