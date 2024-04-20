Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.02

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.02 and traded as high as C$47.52. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$47.52, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$128.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7219756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

