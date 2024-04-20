Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,150.59

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,150.59 ($26.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,305 ($28.69). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($28.45), with a volume of 22,815 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.12) to GBX 3,000 ($37.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,278.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,152.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 78 ($0.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 4,560.00%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.42), for a total transaction of £628,761.03 ($782,722.56). Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

