Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 9,123 shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

