Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 9,123 shares.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.