Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.84. Glencore shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 755,626 shares.

Glencore Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

